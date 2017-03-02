Panthers stand up under the spotlight

No. 1-ranked North takes state gymnastics title Lakeville North’s Delaney Gipp does a backflip on balance beam during the state Class AA team competition. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Delaney Gipp has faced a lot of premier gymnastics competition, but the state high school meet brought a degree of pressure the Lakeville North junior had never encountered.

“Regular-season club meets aren’t super nerve-wracking, but I was really nervous coming into this,” Gipp said Friday after the Panthers won the state Class AA championship. “I didn’t want to let my team down.”

Gipp is one of three gymnasts – ninth-graders Anna Altermatt and Rachel Steiner are the others – who joined North this season after previously competing for a club gymnastics program in Chanhassen. They joined a Panthers team that had Ashley Goodlund, Indya Volk and Heather Nelson returning from a team that qualified for state last year. Their talent was quickly evident as North took the top spot in the state Class AA rankings. But the team concept took some getting used to.

The new North gymnasts “have told me all year they’re way more nervous now, competing for the team, than they ever were before,” Panthers head coach Teri Homan said.

Lakeville North had a comfortable lead in the Class AA team competition at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion going into its final event, balance beam. But the Panthers didn’t know that. What they did know is their first two gymnasts scored below 9.0 on the event, and they needed some good scores. Gipp scored 9.5 and Altermatt 9.6 to help North avert disaster. The Panthers finished with 149.325 points, 2.4 ahead of runner-up St. Cloud Tech, the 2016 Class AA champion.

“I knew we wanted to be No. 1. I didn’t let the pressure get to me. I just breathed and relaxed.” Gipp said. “When I went up to the beam I was pretty nervous, but I knew I could do it because I do it in practice all the time. I just needed to do what I know how to do, and I hit it.”

The state championship was the 11th for the Lakeville/Lakeville North program, but the first since 2003. It also was the program’s first as Lakeville North. The previous 10 came before the Lakeville high school split in 2005.

The previous 10 also came under legendary Lakeville coach Milan Mader, who retired as gymnastics coach in 2010. “I wanted to get it back for him,” said Homan, who succeeded Mader as North’s head coach after joining the program as an assistant in 1995. Ninth-grader Rachel Steiner was one of Lakeville North’s standouts in the state team and individual competitions. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Lakeville North took over the Class AA No. 1 ranking in midseason and took it into the state meet. The Panthers started quickly, scoring 38.20 on floor exercise, their first event. That was the highest score by any team in any event in the Class AA meet. Altermatt (9.75), Steiner (9.575), Goodlund (9.5) and Gipp (9.375) had the counting scores for North on floor.

North also had four scores of 9.15 or better on vault, led by Steiner’s 9.55. Altermatt had 9.4, Goodlund 9.3 and Gipp 9.15.

Gipp led North with 9.575 on uneven bars with Altermatt scoring 9.3, Steiner scoring 9.025 and Goodlund scoring 8.95.

“We didn’t have our best performance, but we had enough to make it happen, so we’re really excited,” Homan said.

Lakeville North was one of two Minnesota teams to turn in a team score above 150 this season. The Panthers scored 150.8 in the Section 2AA meet. Class A champion Detroit Lakes broke 150 in winning the Lakeville Invitational and did it again at the state meet.

“We wanted to hit the 150 but we knew if we hit our skills the win would come, so we focused on that,” Gipp said.

Lakeville North could be the Class AA favorite again next year as Nelson is the only member of the team who will graduate this spring. “We have a really young team. They’re really enthusiastic and ready to come back and do the best they can again next year,” Homan said.

After her first season of high school gymnastics, Gipp sounded as if she was ready to sign up for more.

Joining the team was a difficult decision, but “I went to a practice to see what it was like, and it was a really fun atmosphere,” Gipp said. “The teammates were awesome and the coaches were awesome. This is such a close team. When you win, it makes it so much better to share it with all your friends.”

Individuals Kari Wenzel of Lakeville South finished 20th on floor exercise at the state Class AA meet but medaled on balance beam by placing fifth. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Four gymnasts from Lakeville North and three from Lakeville South competed in the Class AA individual meet Saturday at the University of Minnesota.

North’s Altermatt and Steiner finished in the top five all-around to earn medals. Altermatt scored 38.075 for third place and Steiner scored 37.925 to place fifth. Problems on uneven bars dropped Gipp to 28th in the all-around standings with 35.65. Champlin Park eighth-grader Chancey Neu scored 38.50 to win the all-around championship.

Steiner was runner-up to Neu on floor exercise, scoring 9.675 to Neu’s 9.725. Altermatt placed 12th in the event with 9.475 and Gipp was 15th with 9.375. Lakeville South sophomore Kari Wenzel finished 20th with 9.35.

Wenzel earned a state medal on balance beam with a fifth-place score of 9.45. Her South teammate, junior Mykaela Doornbos, was eighth with 9.425. North’s Gipp was 12th with 9.25 and Steiner was 22nd with 8.875.

Steiner added another state runner-up medal on bars, scoring 9.75. Roseville senior Olivia Rosenow had the same score but won on a tiebreaker. Altermatt scored 9.6 to place fourth. Goodlund finished 15th with 9.425 and Gipp was 31st with 7.75.

Steiner placed fourth on vault with 9.625. Altermatt was 11th with 9.5. Lakeville South junior Ally Doornbos finished 30th with 9.15.