Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

06/24/2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $257,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Douglas C. OKonski and Kathleen R. OKonski, as joint tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mercantile Mortgage Company

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 07/19/2005 as Document No. 569884 in the Office of the County Register of Deeds, Dakota County, Minnesota

The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee of PROF-2012-S1 Holding Trust I

Assignment dated: 08/06/2013

Assignment recorded:

08/29/2013

Assignment recording information: Document No. T721647

Assignee: MFRA Trust 2014-2

Assignment dated: 02/10/2015

Assignment recorded:

03/25/2015

Assignment recording information: Document No. T743097

Assignee: Wilmington Trust, National Association, Not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2

Assignment dated: 06/27/2016

Assignment recorded:

07/01/2016

Assignment recording information: Document No. 762943

All in the records of the County Register of Deeds in and for Dakota County, Minnesota.

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.:

02-81920-02-350

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Thirty-five (35) Block two (2) in Villaburne, according to the recorded plat in and for Dakota County, Minnesota.

Torrens Certificate No.110896

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 12217 24th Ave S, Burnsville, MN 55337

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Mercantile Mortgage Company

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Fay Servicing, LLC

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF 12/31/2016: $303,080.18.

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes.

Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Dakota County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

02/24/2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Sheriffs Office, 1580 Highway 55, Hastings, MN 55033 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 Months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 08/24/2017, or the next business day if 08/24/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: 12/30/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E 4th St.,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT MORTGAGE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 02/24/2017 is hereby postponed until 03/27/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Dakota County Sheriffs Office, 1580 Highway 55, Hastings, MN 55033. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 09/27/2017 or the next business day if 09/27/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 03/02/2017

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2, Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

March 2, 2017

