Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 19HA-PR-17-114

In Re: Estate of

Shirley Ann Lunka,

Decedent

Bruce A. Lunka has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on March 30, 2017 at 9:00 oclock a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota, on the petition.

The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the Property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

Dated: February 14, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Tim D. Wermager

Judge of District Court

Court Administrator

C. S. Cooper Law Firm, Ltd.

Carol S. Cooper

MN# 0161548

26437 Galaxie Ave

Farmington, MN 55024

Telephone: (651) 460-2056

Facsimile: (651) 294-1038

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

March 2, 9, 2017

658958