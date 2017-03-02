Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF DAKOTA
DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 19HA-PR-17-114
In Re: Estate of
Shirley Ann Lunka,
Decedent
Bruce A. Lunka has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on March 30, 2017 at 9:00 oclock a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the Property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
Dated: February 14, 2017
BY THE COURT
By: /s/ Tim D. Wermager
Judge of District Court
Court Administrator
C. S. Cooper Law Firm, Ltd.
Carol S. Cooper
MN# 0161548
26437 Galaxie Ave
Farmington, MN 55024
Telephone: (651) 460-2056
Facsimile: (651) 294-1038
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
March 2, 9, 2017
658958