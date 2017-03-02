Speech brings out the best at EHS

Nationally recognized program in the midst of another successful season

Coach Joni Anker and student Tram Nguyen.

Communication is a key part of the human experience.

Expressing oneself through speech is a skill that will last a lifetime and one many Eagan High School students have excelled at for decades.

From 1989 to 2016, the Eagan speech team has earned 278 state medals, 60 individual state championships and 14 national championships.

It’s earned a National School of Excellence Award every year since 1999.

Last year the Eagan Speech Team won its first team state title.

Joni Anker, head speech coach with the Eagan High School English department, was recently named one of five finalists for the inaugural Educator of the Year award by the National Speech and Debate Association, which will be announced March 3 on National Speech and Debate Education Day.

She’s quick to give credit to the other coaches at the high school and the work of her students.

The Eagan speech team is midway through its season, hoping for another good showing at state and nationals. So far it’s won three competitions and finished second three times. Members of the team also fared well at competitions in Massachusetts, Chicago and California.

They’re busy nearly every weekend during winter.

“It’s an interesting way to spend a Saturday,” student Paul Filonowich said. “We get up early and put on a suit and talk to walls for eight hours. It’s an awesome opportunity. Not everyone understands it. You get to create this 10-minute speech. It’s a performance. … One of the top fears out there is public speaking, but we do it for fun.”

Awards are a nice recognition, but Anker feels like a winner every time she watches a quiet freshman blossom into an expressive and thoughtful senior.

Getting high school students out of their shell and to show them how express themselves and communicate their ideas has been the most rewarding.

“It’s my absolute favorite thing to watch a student from ninth grade grow and advance in confidence and achieve things they never would have imagined,” Anker said.

One of those students, Noah Harstad, learned a lot about his strengths and it’s helped him find new ways to get his point across.

“I’ve gone through a bunch of categories before finding the right one,” Harstad said. “I like how each speech is different.”

Sometimes those communication barriers include the language.

Tram Nguyen moved to Eagan from Vietnam six years ago. She says she’s always been expressive, but it was a challenge because English is not her first language.

“I was shy about it,” Nguyen said. “People made fun of my accent. I still have an accent, but it makes me who I am, so I embrace it. And speech allows me to be who I am today.”

She’s good at it. She was one of the top 60 competitors in her category at nationals last year as a sophomore. She feels like it’s density she moved to Eagan.

Speech performances take hours of work to master.

Some categories feature prepared speeches and presentations that students spend upward of a year preparing.

“People truly have control over the work they put in and the work they want to do,” student Jack Bechard said. “There’s never a point where you stop and leave your piece where it is. You’re always trying to make it better.”

Some speeches are informative, while others are persuasive.

“You put together prose and poetry and drama to argue a certain issue,” student Laura Post said. “You really get to express your feelings and argue something.”

Other categories include speeches where students receive their topic a half hour ahead of time, which is another thrill for some students.

“There’s so much you get to learn,” student Rylee Smith said. “We do a ton of research every week on current events. Every week I speak on something different.”

The speech team brings students from every corner of the hallways at Eagan High School. Whether they’re on the lacrosse team or theater groups, they’re one big family of more than 100 students.

“We’re an accepting group,” student Cameron Marsh said. “We all get along really well. We all treat each other as family. We pride ourselves on having class and good sportsmanship.”

Anker admits she doesn’t know how well they’ll do this year at the Section 3AA tournament March 23 or the National Speech and Debate Association qualifiers March 10. They have a good team as a whole, but there’s still room for improvement, she said.

The students expressed that Anker feels they can do better and they hope their experience finishing second a few times will lift them up.

Although, they admit, Minnesota has some pretty tough competition.

“We’re lucky to be in a state where it’s so competitive,” Bechard said. “It makes us strive to be better, but we also get to see some really great speeches during competitions.”

To see the nationally recognized program in action outside of competition, members of the public are invited to a showcase of the team’s work for “Magic Moments,” scheduled for 7 p.m. April 4 at Eagan High School auditorium, where several national finalists will be performing their original pieces.

It gives their friends a chance to see how they spend their Saturdays.

“They get to see what it’s all about,” Filonowich said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

More information can be found at www.eaganspeech.org.