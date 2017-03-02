State boys swim meet is this week at U of M

Lakeville North sophomore breaks two Section 1AA records Jasper Appleton will swim for Eagan at the state Class AA boys meet, where the Wildcats will seek a third consecutive top-three finish.

After smashing two records at the Section 1AA boys swimming and diving meet, Lakeville North sophomore Andrew Trepanier looks to add to his medal collection at the state meet this weekend at the University of Minnesota.

Trepanier had winning times of 20.81 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 49.16 in the 100 butterfly at the Section 1AA finals Saturday in Rochester. Both were section records, and the butterfly time earns automatic All-America status. Trepanier now holds three records in Section 1AA, including the 100 freestyle mark he set last year (he did not defend his championship in that event this year, opting instead to swim the butterfly).

Trepanier, who also swam on two state-qualifying Lakeville North relays, finished second in the 50 and 100 freestyle races at state last year. This year he’s the No. 2 seed in the 50 freestyle behind defending champion Jordan Greenberg of Eden Prairie. Trepanier is the top seed in the butterfly, with defending champion Joshua Withers of Eden Prairie at No. 3.

Eastview senior Sam Pekarek is seeded second in the 100 breaststroke, an event where he finished second at state last year. That could set up another duel with Minnetonka senior Corey Lau, who is the No. 1 seed and defending champion. Eagan’s Quenton Steffen is seeded fourth in the breaststroke.

Eagan also is seeded fourth in the 200 freestyle relay. The Wildcats, who won the Section 3AA team championship, are seeking their third podium finish at state as a team after taking the 2015 Class AA championship and placing third last year.

Minnetonka has the top seed in six of the 12 events and appears to be the favorite for the Class AA team championship.

Class AA diving preliminaries will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Swimming preliminaries are 6 p.m. Friday, with swimming and diving finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. Following is a list of state qualifiers from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:

Section 3AA

Eastview

Ben Montgomery, Sam Pekarek, Drew Reinhardt, Sam Hagen, first in 200 medley relay, 1:37.28.

Pekarek, first in 200 individual medley, 1:53.90; first in 100 breaststroke, 56.69.

Alex Sulistyo, third in diving, 374.35.

Jack Poppitz, third in 100 breaststroke, 59.42.

Soren Gloege, Sjon Greseth, Reinhardt, Pekarek, second in 400 freestyle relay, 3:17.39.

Eagan

Caiden Kuehn, Quenton Steffen, Max Stigman, Joe Strobel, second in 200 medley relay, 1:39.12.

Colin Kehoe, first in 200 freestyle, 1:45.32.

Jasper Appleton, first in 50 freestyle, 21.29; first in 100 butterfly, 51.37.

Jordan Nguyen, first in diving, 438.50.

Mike Kehoe, first in 100 freestyle, 48.78.

Noah Baum, Colin Kehoe, Mike Kehoe, Appleton, first in 200 freestyle relay, 1:27.78.

Kuehn, second in 100 backstroke, 55.80.

Steffen, second in 100 breaststroke, 58.66.

Stigman, fourth in 100 breaststroke, 1:00.16.

Mike Kehoe, Colin Kehoe, Kuehn, Appleton, first in 400 freestyle relay, 3:12.92.

Rosemount

Stephen Satnik, second in diving, 375.60.

Grant Toenges, second in 100 butterfly, 52.54; first in 100 backstroke, 53.61.

Section 1AA

Farmington

Austin Kueck, first in 200 freestyle, 1:46.70; first in 500 freestyle, 4:48.42.

Seth Krause, fourth in diving, 324.40.

Ben Gunderson, second in 100 freestyle, 48.52; fifth in 100 backstroke, 53.38.

Lakeville South

Brady Torborg, Jake Berg, Andrew Lind, Tate Leverenz, first in 200 medley relay, 1:38.01.

Torborg, second in 100 butterfly, 51.66; third in 100 backstroke, 52.16.

Lind, fourth in 100 butterfly, 52.69.

Berg, second in 100 breaststroke, 1:01.26.

Lind, Leverenz, Ray Bares, Torborg, first in 400 freestyle relay, 3:14.35.

Lakeville North

Zach Upham, Andrew Trepanier, Aiden Regan, Andrew Oveson, fourth in 200 medley relay, 1:39.55.

Trepanier, first in 50 freestyle, 20.81; first in 100 butterfly, 49.16.

Blake Schrick, Oveson, Upham, Trepanier, second in 200 freestyle relay, 1:29.38.

Section 2AA

Burnsville

Kit Chow, eighth in 100 butterfly, 52.94.

Alex Thompson, sixth in 100 freestyle, 47.40.

Ryan Dobrzynski, Chow, Jacob Norring, Thompson, fifth in 200 freestyle relay, 1:29.06.

Norring, Chow, Dobrzynski, Thompson, sixth in 400 freestyle relay, 3:18.07.