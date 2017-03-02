Steveson, Delich go into state undefeated

Class 3A individual wrestling tourney starts Friday Apple Valley junior Gable Steveson is favored to win the Class 3A 285-pound championship. He hasn’t lost a high school match since his eighth-grade season. File photo

Apple Valley junior Gable Steveson and Eastview senior Mike Delich are among six wrestlers taking undefeated records into this week’s state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Steveson, who hasn’t lost a high school match since his eighth-grade season, is heavily favored to win the Class 3A state championship at 285 pounds. He’s also ranked first nationally at that weight. He’s the two-time reigning Minnesota high school and Cadet World champion at 220

Steveson (35-0) pinned all three of his opponents in the Class 3A, Section 2 individual tournament last weekend in Shakopee. He was on the mat a total of 1 minute, 48 seconds in those three matches.

Another top state contender at 285 is Willmar’s Brady Reigstad, who was second at state at that weight last year.

Delich, who was fourth at state last year, returns for another crack at the 195-pound title in what likely will be his final weekend as a wrestler. He has signed with the University of Minnesota football program as a preferred walk-on.

He received a bye in the first round of the Section 2 tournament, earned a 5-2 decision over Rosemount’s Ezayah Oropeza in the semifinals and pinned Shakopee’s Abe Ngaima in the championship match.

Moorhead senior Samuel Grove, state runner-up at 195 last season, also is in the tournament. Brandon Moen of Owatonna, who won the 195-pound title in 2016, will wrestle at 182 at state this year.

The Section 2 tournament featured four of the top 11 teams in the state Class 3A rankings, including top-ranked Apple Valley and No. 2 Shakopee. Eleven Apple Valley wrestlers got out of the Section 2 individual tourney and into state. Three – Steveson, Kyle Rathman (138) and Jalen Thul (170) – were section champions. Eight more Eagle wrestlers were section runners-up, including five who won matches for true second.

Also qualifying for state were Lakeville North senior Wade Sullivan, a top-three finisher at state the last three years, and Eastview senior Alex Lindstrom, his school’s career victories leader.

Tenth-ranked Eagan sent four individuals to state through the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament. Farmington qualified three wrestlers through Class 3A, Section 1. Lakeville South senior Brady Bastyr advanced to state for the third year in a row and is one of three Cougars who were runners-up in the Section 1 tourney.

Apple Valley is the No. 1 seed in the state Class 3A team competition that takes place Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. The Eagles (19-2) face unseeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Owatonna and Hastings are the other seeded teams in Class 3A.

State individual competition begins Friday. First round in the Class 3A tournament is 1 p.m. Championship matches in all classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Following is a list of state individual tournament qualifiers from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area. All wrestlers will compete in Class 3A unless otherwise noted.

Apple Valley

Regan Schrempp (9th), 26-15, Section 2 runner-up at 106.

Adam Mickelson (so.), 25-8, Section 2 runner-up at 113.

Brady Gross (so.), 21-10, Section 2 runner-up at 120.

Sebas Swiggum (so.), 31-11, Section 2 runner-up at 132.

Kyle Rathman (sr.), 35-7, Section 2 champion at 138.

Nate Larson (jr.), 17-3, Section 2 runner-up at 145, fourth at state in 2016, third in 2015.

Devin Roberts (so.), 22-7, Section 2 runner-up at 152.

Jalen Thul (sr.), 33-7, Section 2 champion at 170.

Jonah Johnson (sr.), 30-12, Section 2 runner-up at 182.

Tanyi Besong (sr.), 29-11, Section 2 runner-up at 220.

Gable Steveson (jr.), 35-0, Section 2 champion at 285, state champion in 2015 and 2016, second in 2014

Eagan

Kaden Gage (jr.), 27-12, Section 3 runner-up at 126.

Xavier Rosenbloom (sr.), 30-5, Section 3 champion at 138.

Marcus McGinley (so.), 11-8, Section 3 runner-up at 145.

Roth Stricker (sr.), 29-10, Section 3 runner-up at 195.

Eastview

Alex Lindstrom (sr.), 36-4, Section 2 runner-up at 170, fifth at state in 2016.

Mike Delich (sr.), 32-0, Section 2 champion at 195, fourth at state in 2016.

Farmington

Trayton Anderson (so.), 27-6, Section 1 champion at 113, fourth at state in 2016.

Luke Peterson (9th), 22-5, Section 1 runner-up at 120.

Skyler Raymond (sr.), 28-8, Section 1 champion at 132.

Lakeville North

Wade Sullivan (sr.), 28-4, Section 2 runner-up at 160, state champion in 2014, third at state in 2015, second in 2016.

Bryce Benhart (so.), 24-5, Section 2 runner-up at 285,

Lakeville South

Brady Bastyr (sr.), 28-8, Section 1 runner-up at 138.

Willie Bastyr (9th), 21-6, Section 1 runner-up at 145,

Grant Hendren (so.), 19-3, Section 1 runner-up at 152.

Trinity at River Ridge

Dominic Bulger (sr.), 21-8, Class 1A, Section 4 champion at 120.

Colm Maines (sr.), 29-7, Class 1A, Section 4 champion at 170.