Area briefs for the week of March 3

Farmington KCs to host pancake breakfast

The Farmington Knights of Columbus will hosting a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

The Knights will be serving pancakes, French toast, sausage links, and scrambled eggs. Coffee, juice and water will also be provided. Good will offerings will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward local charitable efforts.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal nonprofit charitable service organization. Funds raised by the Knights are donated to a variety of worthy causes in need of assistance.

Immunization clinics

Dakota County Public Health provides low-cost immunizations, including flu vaccine, for eligible children and adults. Check www.dakotacounty.us (search “vaccines”) or call 952-891-7528 for eligibility guidelines, vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment.

March clinics at Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Suite 286, Apple Valley:

– Tuesday, March 14, by appointment only.

– Tuesday, March 21, walk-in from 4-6 p.m.

– Tuesday, March 28, by appointment only.

Bring all immunization records with you to the clinic. A donation of $20 for each vaccination is suggested. For more information, call 952-891-7999.

Wildlife refuge to host weekend events

The Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge will host its annual Ado Leopold celebration this weekend.

The events are in honor of a man who is considered the father of modern wildlife management. He was a University of Wisconsin professor and is known for his book “A Sand County Almanac,” which advocates his idea of a “land ethic.”

Activities will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the refuge’s Bloomington Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Indoor activities include crafts and other hands-on activities, beginning at 9 a.m.

Several presentations will also be held, beginning at 10 a.m., including presentations on monarch recovery, bats, aquatic invasive species detection and wetland restoration. The presentation will range from 30-90 minutes.

A screening of the film “Green Fire,” the first full-length documentary film about Leopold’s life, will be shown at noon.

A ranger-led sunset hike will close out the day at 4 p.m.

The Leopold celebration follows a family fun night at the visitor center.

Registration is required for the hands-on workshop that will be held 5-6 p.m. Friday, March 3. Families are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to the visitor center and stay for a presentation of “The Lorax,” beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Information about each day’s events, as well as registration for Friday night, is available online at bit.ly/mvrefuge.

Home and Leisure Show March 10-11 in Eagan



The 18th Annual Home and Leisure Show at the Eagan Civic Arena will be March 10-11.

More than 70 vendors will be showcasing a variety of home and leisure products and services. Admission into the show is free.

Show hours are 4-7 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11. Free seminars scheduled throughout the weekend, include presentations by the Dakota County Master Recycling/Composters, the Dakota County Master Gardeners and All Energy Solar. Saturday will also include Eagan’s Indoor Market.

For more show information, visit www.eagancivicarena.com.

Eagan High School graduate’s book aims to empower young girls

Eagan High School graduate Josh Mozingo and Storysuits have launched their first book “Monkey Do Good” on Kickstarter.

“Monkey Do Good” is a story about an independent girl who has a heart of gold. The story takes place deep within a jungle where a young girl wakes up to animals in need of a hero. The matching Storysuit is worn by the book’s young female protagonist.

Two years ago, Mozingo, Storysuits founder and author, began work on the book after reading a study led by Janice McCabe.

It revealed there is a 2-to-1 ratio for male to female characters in children’s books. This inspired the writing of “Monkey Do Good.” The goal of the story is to empower preschool-aged girls with a strong independent female protagonist. The book is being paired a wearable Storysuit in an effort to encourage the child’s imagination and love for reading without the use of electronics.

The book and its Storysuits have been tested with children at a licensed home childcare provider.

“The suits were amazing and they loved the book,” said center owner, Lisa Mozingo. “Even after hours of wearing them, it was still a struggle to convince them they needed to turn back into a person and take off their suits. Their imaginations soared and they were saving all of their stuffed animal friends from danger.”

Lisa Mozingo said the center would like to permanently add the suits to one of their learning centers.

“I wrote Monkey Do Good as a way to empower my daughter,” Josh Mozingo said, “and I hope that it can be used as a tool for other parents.”

Currently, the only place to reserve a book and matching Storysuit is through a Kickstarter campaign.

Storysuits has been featured on Kickstarter as a “Project We Love.” Backers can choose to support the project with a variety of reward tiers including: product donations, discounted products, retail packages and original art. The campaign goal is to reach $30,000 by March 20.

For updates on the Kickstarter campaign, news and information, follow Storysuits on Facebook, Instagram or visit www.storysuits.com.