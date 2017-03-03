Theater and arts calendar for the week of March 3

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: [email protected].

Auditions

The Play’s the Thing Productions will hold musical auditions for “Sister Act” March 6-7 at Metcalf Middle School, 2250 Diffley Road, Burnsville. Auditions are by appointment only. Email [email protected] for an audition slot and to receive the audition prep. For more information, go to www.theplaysthethingproductions.com.

Books

Writers Festival and Book Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Writing workshops for all abilities plus keynote Mark Hirsch, author of “That Tree.” Cost: $15, preregister online at www.rosemountwritersfestival.com. Free book fair with award-winning authors and publishers.

Call for Artists

The Eagan Art Festival, to be held June 24 and 25, is taking applications for artists and food vendors online at www.eaganartfestival.org.

Comedy

Joel McHale, 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $39. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Dance

Classical Connections, presented by Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: http://twincitiesballet.org/.

Exhibits

Asian brush painting by local artist Jim McGuire and pastels by Vicki Wright are on display through March at Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Solo exhibit by Burnsville artist Annie Young runs to April 28 at the Eagan Community Center art gallery, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. Information: 651-675-5550.

Music

Percussion ensemble concert, 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

Sawtooth, 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 3, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Part of Bluegrass at the Steeple Center series. Tickets: $10 at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door.

Wind ensemble concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

Spring band concerts, 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, Eastview High School. Information: 952-431-8900.

March Madness band concerts, 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen & The Works, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $30-$50 at the box office, Ticketmaster.com or 800-982-2787.

Masterworks choir concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Lakeville South High School. Information: 952-232-3300.

Jack and Kitty, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third St. W., Northfield. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 ages 17 and under, free for ages 3 and under on a parent’s lap. Information: NorthfieldArtsGuild.org or 507-645-8877.

Lush Country, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Valleywood Golf Course Clubhouse, Apple Valley, part of the Frozen Apple Concert Series. Free. Food available for purchase plus full bar service starting at 5 p.m. Information: http://avartsfoundation.org/events/.

Festival of Music concert, presented by The Velvet Tones, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Eastview High School. Free. Information: www.velvettones.org.

Theater

Broadway 2017: Planes, Trains and Automobiles, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Apple Valley High School. Tickets: $9 adults, $7 senior citizens, $5 students at http://seatyourself.biz/avhs. Information: 952-431-8200.

“Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!” presented by the Prior Lake Players, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road S.E., Prior Lake. Tickets: $14 adults, $10 seniors 65 and older and children 12 and younger at www.plplayers.org.

“Same Time, Next Year,” presented by the Front Porch Players, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 10-11, 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 12 and 19, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Tickets/information: www.rosemountarts.com.

Workshops/classes/other

Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Nutmeg Brewhouse, 1905 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Cost: $15. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/618067145052760/.

Yoga wind down class is the first Thursday of the month at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Information: www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Barre classes, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 7, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.