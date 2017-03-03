Education BHS Quiz Bowl 4th in state Published March 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm By John Gessner Burnsville High School’s Quiz Bowl A team competed March 2 in state competition against St. Paul Academy. Burnsville won twice, 365-210 and 455-306, eliminating SPA from competition. Burnsville took fourth place among 139 teams in the Minnesota High School Quiz Bowl League Championship, held at BHS. On Feb. 23, the A team won its second South Suburban Conference Quiz Bowl Championship. From left are junior Matthew Fischer, senior Connor Van Dorpe, senior Blake Andert and junior Nick Schatz. (Photo by John Gessner