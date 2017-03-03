Cougars headed to state after 5-year absence

Golant’s two goals break tie in Section 1AA final Lakeville South players rejoice after defeating Lakeville North 3-2 in the Section 1AA boys hockey final and earning the school’s first state tournament berth since 2012. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Senior forward Bradley Golant scored two goals early in the third period to send Lakeville South to a 3-1 victory over Lakeville North in the Section 1AA boys hockey game Thursday night. Lakeville South advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012 and the third time in school history.

The Cougars (18-9-1) will play in the Class AA quarterfinals Thursday, March 9, at Xcel Energy Center. The time and opponent for the quarterfinal game will be determined during a conference call Saturday morning.

Seven of the eight Class AA qualifiers have been determined. Stillwater and Hill-Murray play for the Section 4 championship Friday night. Also in the Class AA state tourney are Eden Prairie (Section 2, 21-4-2), St. Thomas Academy (Section 3, 23-4-1), Maple Grove (Section 5, 22-6), Wayzata (Section 6, 10-17-1), Grand Rapids (Section 7, 20-7-1) and Moorhead (Section 8, 22-3-3).

Golant broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal 2 minutes into the third period of the Section 1AA final at Rochester Recreation Center. He scored an even-strength goal at 5:22 to give South a two-goal lead.

Lakeville South took a 1-0 lead on Jake Oelrich’s even-strength goal 31 seconds into the second period. Lakeville North forward Chaz Dufon tied the game at 9:39 of the second.

Jack Olsen had two assists for South, with Josh Ess, Zach Zemlak and Dawson Klein getting one assist each. Goalie Isaiah DiLaura made 25 saves.

Buzz Eigner made 31 saves for Lakeville North, which finished 20-6-2.

This is the second consecutive season Lakeville North lost in the section championship game to a team the Panthers defeated twice during the regular season. North beat South 3-2 in overtime and 6-2 during the South Suburban Conference schedule.

Lakeville South has won six of seven games since its 6-2 loss to North on Feb. 7.

This is the seventh time in eight years a Lakeville team has won the Section 1AA championship, and the 11th time since 2002.

Lakeville South’s previous state appearances were 2008 and 2012. The Cougars went 0-2 at state in 2008. The 2012 team, led by current University of Minnesota captain Justin Kloos, won two of its three games and took third place.

The 2012 team entered the state tournament unseeded but toppled No. 1 seed Duluth East 3-2 in the quarterfinals. South lost to eventual state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals but edged Moorhead 2-1 in the third-place game.