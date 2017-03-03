DCR Chamber scholarship winners announced

Dakota County Regional Chamber to host seventh annual WomEn’s Conference

The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting its seventh annual WomEn’s Conference on March 9 at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn in Burnsville.

The event’s mission is to connect women and enrich their personal and professional lives by providing the tools and resources to fulfill their aspirations. This event has been attended by approximately 150 businesswomen from various companies throughout the metro area.

This year’s nonprofit partner is the DCR Charitable Foundation.

Funds raised will be used to give five, $500 scholarships to deserving female students attending high school in the Dakota County region. The five students who will be awarded this year’s scholarships are: Victoria Almquist, Farmington High School; Rachel Bloom, Henry Sibley High School; Sarah Crippes, Apple Valley High School; Callie Gudmonson, Burnsville High School; and Kaitlyn Stock, Rosemount High School.

New this year, the chamber will be presenting the Women of Excellence Awards that honor women who are leaders and mentors in both their profession and in the communities they live and work in. The winners will be recognized and featured on a panel during lunch. Tickets will be available for the full conference as well as the lunch portion only, which is open to all. This year’s winners include:

• Michele Boston, No Time for Poverty

• Monica Engel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

• Roz Peterson, Cerron Properties and state representative

The conference will also include keynote speaker Holly Hoffman who will share her message of positivity, determination and confidence.

Hoffman was the last remaining member of the Espada Tribe and the last woman standing on Season 21 of CBS’ hit reality show “Survivor Nicaragua.”

Her talk will focus on the idea that as people survive life’s challenges, they come face to face with fear and uncertainty. She will address how challenges allow people to step out of their comfort zones and push themselves above and beyond self-limitations.

Attendees will participate in breakout sessions and can browse the interactive Health and Wellness Marketplace, all with a focus on energizing, educating and empowering.

Multiple local businesses have already provided financial support to the event through sponsorship, including Anchor Bank and UTC Aerospace.

Additional sponsors include: Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, Fairview Ridges Hospital, Minnesota Vikings, Skyline Exhibits, Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune, Vision Source Yankee and Rosemount Eye Clinics, Dakota Electric Association, Eagan YMCA, Gateway Bank, Home Federal Savings Bank, Minnesota Energy Resources, Rasmussen College, Superior Service Center, Thomson Reuters, Wings Financial Credit Union, and Xcel Energy. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or scholarships, contact the chamber office at 651-452-9872 or visit http://www.dcrchamber.com/womens-conference.cfm.