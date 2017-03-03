Don’t mind the weather?

To the editor:

Recently, I’ve been engrossed in reading about ecological systems, and I learned that spring ephemeral plants — plants that begin and complete their entire growth and reproduction cycles before the time that canopy trees “leaf out” — such as wild onions, are vital in nutrient retention for forest communities. This is so because spring snow-melt and rain events wash over the previous year’s decomposing leaf litter, washing away vital plant nutrients into streams and rivers before the ecological community is awake enough to absorb and recycle these nutrients back into living matter (potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, etc.). Spring ephemerals put a plug in this springtime drain, and to significant effect. Plants such as ramps have adapted to take advantage of both the abundant sunlight and readily available nutrients of early spring, and by doing so they actually help out the entire ecological community by preventing the leaching and encouraging the recycling of community’s hard-won nutrients (nutrients accumulated over thousands of years; mined by plant roots from the bedrock, and/or collected from the atmosphere by plant’s leaves).

As I was walking through the woods of Lebanon Hills Regional Park last week, I excitedly looked on the ground for tender green evidence of these spring ephemeral plants. We found none; mid-February is simply too early for our short-lived friends to wake up from their lengthy slumber. What we did find was many a puddle and rivulet, en route, carrying particles of sand and mud to lower ground.

The question we’re left with: what will happen to this ecosystem? Will there be a net loss of nutrients? Will the spring ephemerals quickly adapt and wake up mid-February next year? If they do, will their exposed bodies be killed during a March cold-spell before they finish their cycle? We can’t be sure.

How can our human communities adapt to changing and unstable conditions, like the spring ephemeral must if it is to survive and thrive? In the obscure face of climate change, what are the building blocks that we need for the assembly of a resilient, just, inclusive and healthy future?

Ryan Franke

Eagan