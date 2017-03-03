Eagan theater bridges relationships

The 10th annual intergenerational theater production at The Commons on Marice, an Eagan senior living community, is titled “For Feet’s Sake.” This is a funny, poignant take on the classic tale of “The Little Mermaid.”

Actors include participants from the community, senior residents from The Commons at Marice, and children and staff from the Intergenerational Learning Center, ranging from 8 to 65 years old.

Performances will be at The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10; and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Tickets can be picked up in advance for $6 with a food donation. Will-call tickets are $8 with a food donation. All food donations will go toward 360 Community’s Our Daily Bread Food Shelf in Dakota County. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10. To order tickets, call 612-508-9278.