Education Briefs for the week of March 3

Gothard to give State of the District address

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 Superintendent Joe Gothard will present a State of the District address Thursday, March 16, in the new commons area on the west side of Burnsville High School. Parents, staff members, students and community members are invited.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with technology demonstrations and mini-tours of new classrooms and the technology center. Students in the culinary class will serve hors d’oeuvres they created.

Then, Gothard will provide a progress report on Vision One91, the work to redesign District 191 facilities, academic programming and technology to ensure each student is future ready and community strong.

“We have done a tremendous amount of work to prepare for the next chapter for our district’s next chapter,” Gothard said. “I want to honor that work and share the excitement I have about our future.”

After the event, Gothard’s presentation will be available on the district’s website at www.isd191.org and on Cable Channel 18.

St. Mary’s University to host information session March 7

St. Mary’s University of Minnesota will host an information session from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at its Apple Valley center.

All are invited to attend the event but especially individuals who are interested in pursuing bachelor’s degree completion or advanced degrees offered in Apple Valley.

To register, go online to tinyurl.com/zb2xr8l.

St. Mary’s began offering graduate school courses in Apple Valley during the summer and fall of 2003. Since then, St. Mary’s Apple Valley Center has expanded to include bachelor-completion and master’s degree programs in business and police science as well as advanced degrees in education. Nearly 5,000 students have benefited from St. Mary’s presence at the Apple Valley location.

Programs offered through the Apple Valley Center include:

• B.S. in business administration

• B.S. in human resource management

• B.S. in marketing

• B.S. in police science

• M.A. in educational leadership

• Ed.S. in educational administration (director of special education, K-12 principal, superintendent)

• Culturally responsive teaching (certificate)

• K-12 reading teacher (certificate)

For more information on the open house or courses offered in Apple Valley, call 612-238-4551 or email Cheryl Cox at [email protected] The Apple Valley Center is located at 14200 Cedar Ave.

Lisa Snyder named Administrator of Excellence by MASA

Lakeville Area School District 194 Superintendent Lisa Snyder has been named a 2017 Administrator of Excellence by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

The award recognizes her leadership, concern for students and active involvement in professional and community affairs.

She will be honored at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference, March 9-10, at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.

Snyder was recognized for her leading the district in personalized learning, teacher leadership, instructional pedagogy, technology integration, cultural competency and data-driven decision-making.

She facilitated future-focused strategic planning and implemented a comprehensive school redesign based on research-based best practices, design thinking and Malcolm Baldrige Educational Criteria.

Snyder has published articles in newsletters and educational journals, received educational grants and proposed key legislation for educational innovation.

She has been an active MASA member for over five years. Former District 194 Superintendent Gary Amoroso has served as executive director of MASA since 2011.

District 196 principal is finalist for state award

Lisa Carlson, principal of Woodland Elementary in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, and a member of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association, is one of three finalists for Minnesota 2017 National Distinguished Principal.

This marks the 34th year MESPA and the National Association of Elementary School Principals have presented the award.

“At the helm of every successful school is a successful principal,” said Gail Connelly, NAESP executive director. “Our National Distinguished Principals program provides us with an opportunity to recognize the outstanding leadership of these principals and their commitment to creating successful learning communities. Because of them, students thrive academically, teachers grow professionally, and communities are strengthened.”

Carlson was nominated by Michelle Krell, principal of Kasson-Mantorville Middle School.

In her letter of recommendation she wrote: “Lisa is a charismatic leader who has amazing people skills and excels in creating positive, trusting relationships with students, staff, parents, and the community. Lisa’s leadership has created a school environment rich in educational opportunities for all students. She has always been a change agent, interested in cutting edge educational strategies and practices. She brings energy to her work that motivates those around her. She is able to collaborate, facilitate buy-in and has this amazing ability to empower others to work their hardest to meet the needs of all students.”

Woodland Elementary is located in Eagan.

The NDP program was established in 1984 to recognize elementary and middle level principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character, and climate for the students, families, and staffs in their learning communities. The program is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active principals.

All nominated principals were reviewed by a statewide selection committee, including: MESPA’s 12 division presidents; Brad Gustafson, 2016 National Distinguished Principal; and selection committee chair, Tim Bell. On May 5, Carlson and the other two finalists will be interviewed and the selection committee will determine the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal.

In addition to Carlson, the finalists for the honor are Jessica Cabeen, principal of Woodson Kindergarten Center in Austin Public Schools, and Nancy Antoine, principal of Bridgewater Elementary in Northfield Public Schools.

Lakeville graduate completes doctoral degree

David C. Riegner was conferred with a PhD. in Materials Engineering from The Ohio State University on Dec. 18, 2016. He successfully defended his dissertation on the structural and functional predictors of metallic glass formation using Molecular Dynamics.

Riegner was a 2007 graduate of Lakeville South High School. He completed his BSE at Iowa State University in 2011 and his MSE at The Ohio State University in 2013.