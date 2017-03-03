Family Calendar for the week of March 3

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: [email protected]

Friday, March 3

Fish fry, 5-8 p.m., Rosemount VFW Post 9433, 2625 120th St. W., Rosemount. All-you-can-eat cod ($11.95), choice of baked potato or cheesy hash browns, soup and salad bar; more menu items available. Information: 651-423-9938.

Saturday, March 4

“Shoot for the Moon” fundraiser by the Mary Moon Foundation, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington. Tickets: www.marymoonfoundation.org. Proceeds will be donated to Crescent Cove and Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Let’s Get Growing Spring Expo, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Presented by the Master Gardeners of Dakota County. Cost: $35. Registration required. Information: 651-480-7700.

Community Connections, 12-4 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Eagan organizations will be on hand to provide information about activities in the community. Free. Information: 651-675-5525.

Monday, March 6

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters such as domestic abuse, custody, child support or visitation. Call 952-891-7135 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, March 7

Legal workshop for kinship caregivers, 10 a.m. to noon, Dakota County Northern Service Center, Room 110A, 1 Mendota Road, West St. Paul. Presented by the Dakota County Law Library. Free. Reservations: 651-438-8080.

Wednesday, March 8

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, 4-7 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters such as domestic abuse, custody, child support or visitation. Call 952-891-7135 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Friday, March 10

Fish fry, 5-8 p.m., Rosemount VFW Post 9433, 2625 120th St. W., Rosemount. All-you-can-eat cod ($11.95), choice of baked potato or cheesy hash browns, soup and salad bar; more menu items available. Information: 651-423-9938.

Saturday, March 11

Home Improvement and Design Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave., Lakeville. Admission: $6 or free with a donation for the Moms & Neighbors Food Shelf. Information: MediaMaxEvents.com or 952-238-1700.

Walk When the Moon Is Full, 6-7:30 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake. Cost: $6. For ages 6 and older; children under 17 must be accompanied by a registered adult. Reservations required by two days prior at 763-559-6700, reference activity 244504-00.

Sunday, March 12

Benefit for David and Kim Niedzielski Rosc family, 1-5 p.m., Apple Valley American Legion, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley. To make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/jb-rosc?ssid=804924759&pos=1.

Ongoing

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Friday Evening Open Swims, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 3, 10, 17; McGuire Middle School. Cost: $4 youth, $6 adult. Organized by Lakeville Area Public Schools Community Education.

Learn to Curl Class, one two-hour session, Dakota Curling, 20775 Holt Ave., Lakeville; Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $30 per person ages 13 and up. Registration online at http://dakotacurling.org/l2c/.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit red

crossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

March 3, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

March 4, 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville.

March 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnesota Valley YMCA, 13850 Portland Ave., Burnsville.

March 6, 12-6 p.m., Chuck & Don’s, 1254 Town Centre Drive, Eagan.

March 8, 1-7 p.m., MHC Software Inc., 12000 Portland Ave. S., Suite 230, Burnsville.

March 8, 12-6 p.m., American Legion, 12375 Princeton Ave., Savage.

March 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., SunSource, 12800 Highway 13 S., Savage.

March 9, 12-6 p.m., Hope Church, 7477 145th St., Apple Valley.

March 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lakeville Fire Department, 20190 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

March 10, 12-6 p.m., Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville.