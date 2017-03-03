Health care questions

To the editor:

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis says he wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act yet keep the “popular provisions”: covering people with pre-existing conditions and letting children up to age 26 be covered by their parents’ insurance. Well, those are also the expensive provisions, which is why some insurance companies are withdrawing from the market. It only works if everyone is required to buy health insurance — which, one may recall, was a plan originally set forth and implemented by a Republican governor, Mitt Romney in Massachusetts. When the Democrats put that idea into the ACA, the Republicans rejected it. Now that they have the power to repeal (or “replace” or “repair,” depending on who’s talking), what have they come up with?

As far as I can tell, here’s the GOP’s so-called solution for health insurance. First, let the for-profit companies sell insurance everywhere, which means paying lawyers to negotiate with providers everywhere. (That would probably also cause more confusion for consumers trying to determine what’s “in network.”) Next, let insurance companies avoid the high risk consumers, i.e., the costly ones, by putting them into a special government insurance pool. And, finally, perhaps provide some people government assistance to pay for premiums. In short, they want to use our tax dollars to help insurance companies and shareholders make money.

As a sole proprietor, I’ve been purchasing individual health insurance for more than 20 years. Personally, I’d much rather have my premiums put toward health care for all, and not healthy profits for a few.

Judith Nollet

Eagan