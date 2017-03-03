Local wrestlers make state semis

Nine wrestlers from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area reached the semifinals in the state Class 3A individual tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Semifinals in all three classes start at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Third- and fifth-place matches in all classes begin at 4 p.m., with championship matches beginning at 6:30.

Here are highlights from Friday’s opening day of the individual tourney:

106 pounds – Apple Valley freshman Regan Schrempp reached the semifinals after defeating Patrick Lockwood of Minneapolis Washburn 4-1 in the first round and Patrick Hesse of Sartell-St. Stephen 6-0 in the quarterfinals. He faces Woodbury sophomore Cole West in the semifinals.

113 – Trayton Anderon of Farmington won a 5-2 decision over Adam Mickelson of Apple Valley in the quarterfinals. Anderson (29-6), defeated Wil Yasseri of Rogers 14-1 in the first round. He will wrestle Jackson Penk of Sartell-St. Stephen in the semifinals.

138 – Apple Valley senior Kyle Rathman beat Jared Larsen of Rochester Century 3-2 and Hunter Rajkowski of Sauk Rapids-Rice 10-1 to earn a place in the semifinals. His next match is against Jakob Bergeland of Centennial, who is 42-2.

160 – Lakeville North senior Wade Sullivan, a state champion in 2014 and a top-three finisher the last three years, is through to the semifinals. Sullivan (30-4) pinned Cyrus Scott of Rochester Mayo in 1:35 of the first round, then defeated Jack Lien of Moorhead by technical fall in 5:03. Sullivan faces Calvin Germinaro-Nahri in the semifinals. Sullivan is ranked fifth in the weight class by theguillotine.com; Germinaro-Nahri is ranked second.

170 – The top four wrestlers at this weight in the Class 3A rankings reached the semifinals. No. 2-ranked Jalen Thul of Apple Valley beat Kris Kurtz of Mound Westonka by technical fall in 3:31, then decisioned Elijah Hollins of Rochester John Marshall 9-5 in the quarterfinals. Thul faces No. 4-ranked Cole Kirpach of St. Francis in the semifinals. Third-ranked Alex Lindstrom of Eastview pinned John Vitito of Northfield in 3:07 in the first round and beat Riley Schrock of Moorhead 9-4 in the quarterfinals. Lindstrom (38-4) faces top-ranked Jake Allar of St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals.

182 – Apple Valley senior Jonah Johnson won his first two matches by decision to reach the semifinals. Johnson beat Darnell Wheatley of Rochester John Marshall 7-2 in the first round and Jacob Scherber of Buffalo 11-3 in the quarterfinals. Johnson, ranked eighth in the weight class, faces No. 2-ranked Trey Rogers of Hastings in the semifinals.

195 – Mike Delich of Eastview remained undefeated after pinning two opponents Friday. The public address announcer had barely finished introducing Delich when he finished his opening match, pinning Conner Weiss of Stillwater in 12 seconds. Delich (34-0) pinned Ben Lathrop of Anoka in 4:50 in his next match. Delich, ranked second in the weight class, takes on third-ranked Tyler Hugg of St. Cloud Tech in the semifinals.

285 – Top-ranked and undefeated Gable Steveson of Apple Valley has wrestled five matches in the state team and individual tournaments. None of his opponents have made it out of the first period. Steveson (40-0) pinned Micah Mangel of St. Cloud Tech in 1:30 in the first round of the individual tourney; that’s Steveson’s longest match at state so far. He pinned Goy Tut of Owatonna in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals. Steveson, who’s seeking his third individual state title, faces third-ranked Corey Guenther of North St. Paul in the semifinals.