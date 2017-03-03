Rosemount High School winter guard keeps flags, sabres, rifles flying

The Rosemount High School winter guard team performs during a recent competition.

Photo submitted

by Brent Honcharenko

Special to Sun Thisweek

Dakota County Tribune

The Rosemount High School winter guard team is halfway through its season as team members have set their sights, aims and ambitions high. The team is comprised of 19 members of all grade levels, most of whom performed last fall as part of the award-winning Rosemount High School marching band’s color guard unit.

Winter guard is the competitive winter performance season for color guard members to advance, focus and refine their techniques. Team routines are set to a soundtrack as there is no marching band, horn line or drum line. Performances are similar to that of dance productions and incorporate the same equipment used by marching band color guard units; rifles, sabres and flags.

Rosemount High School’s 2017 winter guard program is titled “Hope is the Thing with Feathers,” inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poem “Hope.” Rosemount competes in the North Star Circuit. This is the team’s third consecutive winter guard season and sixth overall since its inaugural season in 2011.

The team has completed five competitions so far this season and has five remaining before concluding at the North Star Circuit Finals on April 1 at Eden Prairie High School.

Competing in the NSC Scholastic A Class, Rosemount has been successful and has shown continuous improvement.

Their competitions and scores include:

NSC Premiere Show Jan. 28 in Minnetonka, 59.66;

MBI Show Feb. 4 in South St. Paul, 66.79;

Eclipse Show Feb. 11 in St. Cloud, 72.49;

Colors on the Rapids Feb. 11 in Coon Rapids, 74.02; and

Winter Music of the Night Feb. 18 at Irondale High School, 71.16.

The program is under the direction of Natalie Sterner and Jonathan Glatfelter. Staff members include Ronley Aviles and RHS band director Leon Sieve. Team captains are Jenna Vickery and Amber Billings.