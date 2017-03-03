Rosemount physical education teacher has medical emergency in school

A member of the Rosemount High School physical education staff suffered a medical emergency at about 10 a.m. during class today, according to an email Principal John Wollersheim sent to parents at about 11:30 a.m.

As emergency personnel responded, the school held all students in their third-period class. An announcement was made moving students on to fourth period around 10:30 a.m.

Students and staff in need of extra support have been invited to visit the counseling office.

Wollersheim asked people to “please keep the faculty member in your thoughts.”