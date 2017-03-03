Senate District 57 joint town hall slated in Apple Valley

State Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, Rep. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, and Rep. Anna Wills, R-Rosemount, will hold a town hall meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Falcon Ridge Middle School, 12900 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley.

This is not the first time that Clausen and Wills have held joint town halls. Since both were elected, they have made these joint appearances regular occurrences.

“I look forward to speaking with my constituents directly and hearing their priorities for the session,” Clausen said. “I believe government and elected officials should be transparent and accessible,” Maye Quade said. “To advance both fundamentals, I’ve ensured I’m available each week, in district, to my constituents to discuss issues, hear ideas and debrief the weekly legislative agenda. I am excited to join Sen. Clausen and Rep. Wills in a bipartisan, bicameral event to further learn from — and elevate the voices of — our constituents in the Minnesota Legislature”

“I’m looking forward to visiting with constituents and hearing their thoughts and concerns about what’s happening up at the Capitol,”

Wills said. “This is a great way to hear from our community and to let constituents know what I’m working on as their state representative.”

Clausen can be contacted at 2233 Minnesota Senate Building, St. Paul, MN 55155; [email protected] , or 651-296-4120.

Maye Quade can be contacted at 389 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155; [email protected] , or 651-296-5506.

Wills can be contacted at 491 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155; [email protected] , or (651)-296-4306.