Bluebird training session set for Rosemount, Apple Valley residents

Thousands of bluebirds will soon make their annual trip to Minnesota, and volunteers can learn how to support them in a class on March 22.

Participants can spend as little as 20 to 30 minutes once a month in neighborhood parks in Rosemount and Apple Valley to monitor the bluebird population. The work helps the small birds survive in the midst of competing species and predators.

Nest boxes have been located in Ailesbury, Bloomfield, Erickson, Innisfree, Schwarz Pond, Shannon, and Winds parks in Rosemount. They are also located in Delaney, Diamond Path, Huntington, and Tintah parks in Apple Valley.

Bluebirds typically winter in Kansas and Missouri and spend April to August in Minnesota, where they raise their young.

The 90-minute training session is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. The instructor will be David Schmidt, a Minnesota master naturalist who is Dakota County coordinator for the Minnesota Bluebird Recovery Program.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

To learn about other volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Erickson, volunteer engagement manager, at [email protected], or 651-208-4840.