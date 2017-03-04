Duane “Dewey” C. Glum, 77

Duane “Dewey” C Glum

(June 27, 1939 – March 2, 2017)

Duane Glum C., ‘Dewey’ age 77, of Apple Valley passed away March 2, 2017. Dewey was a two time past commander of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, He enjoyed meeting friends, and made lasting relationships during his 25+ years of car sales. Dewey always made it a routine, every day to call his son to see how business was. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Glum; daughter, Tammy Glum; brother, Kenny Glum; brother-in-law’s, Aaron Rash and Merle Loudin. Duane is survived by his son, Charles “Chuck” Glum (Rebecca Anderson); grandsons, Nick, Austin, and Justin; sisters, Ione Loudin, Phyllis Rash, and Patty Marshall; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will take place at 11 AM Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the White Funeral Home Chapel, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) with a visitation 2 hrs. prior to the service. Interment at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN Online Condolences at www.whitefuneralhomes.com

