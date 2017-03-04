Local residents help strike out brain tumors in Lakeville

The 2016 Bowling for Brains kids costume contest winner was this group dressed as “Star Wars” characters. Photo submitted

Eight years ago, Stacy Zwerdling heard the words that no one should have to hear.

That was when her doctor told her: “You have a brain tumor.”

“I can’t begin to tell you what I thought at that time because my mind went totally blank with fear and disbelief,” Zwerdling said. “With an infant at home this was not something that a healthy 29-year-old woman should hear.”

Shortly after receiving this news, the Lakeville resident had surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible.

“Going into surgery, I was told that the life that I knew was over and I would come out of surgery with severe, permanent deficits,” Zwerdling said. “I was one of the lucky ones, I survived the surgery and within hours of being returned to my room, I was amazing my neurosurgical team with motor skill capabilities that should have been literally impossible given the amount of brain tissue that had been removed.”

After extensive physical therapy and support during the early months of recovery, Zwerdling is well-functioning and leads an active life.

“I live knowing the horror of being diagnosed with a brain tumor and with the fear of regrowth,” she said. “I know that I am blessed, and that many others do not find the same successful results from their brain tumor treatments.”

She said she wants to use her good fortune to help support the local brain tumor community as they fight the terrible condition.

Zwerdling, her friends and family have organized Bowling for Brains — a fun, family friendly event that raises awareness and funds for brain tumor research and patient services.

The group organized the event — which will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Brunswick Zone in Lakeville — with the idea that people of all ages and abilities can bowl.

Bowling for Brains also offers a silent auction, raffles, food, prizes, costume contest and more.

The event has grown to have an official committee, which includes those who have been affected by a brain tumor in some way.

The volunteer planning committee includes Lakeville residents Stacy and Chad Zwerdling of Lakeville, Amy Boettchers, Jenn Diadoo and Steve Diadoo, Jeanne Gauger, and Jill Olson, along with Donna Schnerk, and Meredith Voltin.

The goal of the event is to bring those who have been affected by brain tumors together and make the average person feel as though they are contributing to the awareness of brain tumors and the work of the American Brain Tumor Association.

For more information, go online to bowlingforbrainsmn.org or email [email protected].