Pipeline meeting is March 6 in Burnsville

The Burnsville Parks and Natural Resources Commission will host an informational meeting on a proposed Xcel Energy gas pipeline project Monday, March 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.

Xcel is proposing to construct a new gas pipeline to serve the Black Dog Power Plant in Burnsville. The pipeline is part of the plant’s conversion from coal to gas power generation.

The pipeline is not proposed to be placed on any private property. To keep it as far from private property as possible, the city and Xcel have determined that the most feasible option with the least impact is to place it in the Highway 13 right of way and use an existing easement through Tennisioux and Black Dog parks.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved a routing permit for the project on Feb. 23.

Xcel staff will be available at 5:30 p.m. March 6 to meet with the public and answer questions.

At 6:30 p.m., as part of the Parks and Natural Resources Commission meeting, city staff will provide an update on required city approval for the project. Xcel will give an informational presentation to the commission and be available for questions.

In conjunction with the project, the city is evaluating the feasibility of a future trail connecting Highway 13 to Black Dog Park via Tennisioux Park. Future trail planning will include public involvement.

If you have questions or concerns or are unable to attend the meeting and would like to comment, contact Burnsville Public Works Director Steve Albrecht at 952-895-4544 or at [email protected]