Awareness raised to say ‘No More’ to violence

The 360 Communities Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Luncheon was attended by 330 people representing law enforcement, elected officials, members of the violence prevention movement, and concerned citizens. The program included guest speakers Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman (middle, right) and Gender Violence Institute co-founder Chuck Derry (upper right in group photo). The theme was “Out of the Shadows and into the Light.” Speakers talked about how to engage others as allies in a world when there is more media coverage of domestic and sexual violence. 360 Communities honored First Sgt. John Thompson (top, right) of the Minnesota National Guard with the Community Caring Award, in recognition of his work to end domestic and sexual violence. Thompson is a sexual assault responder in the Guard and also volunteers with 360 Communities as a sexual assault services advocate. He is pictured with 360 Communities Director of Violence Prevention Ann Sheridan and 360 Communities President and CEO Jeff Mortensen. Photos submitted