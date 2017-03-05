Candidate for governor to be in Eagan

On Saturday, March 11, Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto will be at Lakeside Pointe Apartments community room in Eagan from 1:30-3 p.m. as part of her statewide listening tour in Eagan.

Otto has announced she is running for governor in 2018.

“My campaign is going to look a little bit different,” Otto said in making her campaign announcement. “I think there’s been a lot of talk lately and not enough listening and truly understanding voters’ concerns throughout the state.”

Otto said rather than just telling people what she thinks, she wants to hear people’s hopes and dreams for Minnesota, and what they would like to see changed. Several listening sessions have already been held across the state, including Rochester, Redwood Falls, Duluth, Bemidji, and the Twin Cities, as well as sessions via Facebook Live and phone.

Otto is a winner of the National Award for Excellence in Accountability, was elected president of the National State Auditors Association, and has been named one of the 15 most influential Government Auditors in America.

People can follow Otto’s listening tour on Facebook and Twitter at the hashtag #RebeccaListens or at the website RebeccaListens.com.

Lakeside Pointe Apartments is at 1200 Town Centre Drive.