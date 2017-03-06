Blacksmith’s Daughters plan St. Patrick’s Day concert

Julida Alter, left, and Sean Alter ­of The Blacksmith’s Daughters (Photo submitted)

Julida Alter and Sean Alter ­of folk-pop band The Blacksmith’s Daughters are set to perform 5-6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at BlueNose Coffee in Farmington. The husband-and-wife duo plans to incorporate some Celtic music into the free performance as a nod to St. Patrick’s Day, and the coffee shop will have a number of specialty drinks on offer to mark the holiday.

Located at 20700 Chippendale Ave., BlueNose Coffee regularly hosts free performances by area musicians. Also scheduled this month are Ben Aaron, 9-11 a.m. March 18; and Alison Cromie, 10-11:30 a.m. March 25. More information is at Facebook.com/BlueNoseCoffee.