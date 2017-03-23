GOP health care plan makes things worse

To the editor:

Contrary to Richard Iffert’s claims in his March 16 reply to my letter to the editor of March 3, the Republican health care bill does nothing to lower costs. In fact, in 2018 it is estimated that on average premiums will increase 15-20 percent over expected costs with the Affordable Care Act while tax credit subsidies will decrease an average of 36 percent. The highest increases will be experienced by people 45-64 largely because insurers will again be able to charge the middle-aged five times higher premiums.

There is also nothing in the GOP bill that guarantees a wider array of plans as Iffert claims. In fact, 14 million people losing coverage in 2018 alone along with the penalty for a gap in coverage that is a disincentive to healthy people to obtain coverage destabilizes the market causing more insurers to drop out. Couple that with drastic cuts to Medicaid hitting rural hospitals and clinics the hardest and the result is less choice.

I find nothing to rejoice about in the health insurance plan that U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and Mr. Iffert wholeheartedly support. Millions of people losing insurance coverage (38,416 in Lewis’ district), higher costs and less coverage for everybody else, eliminating substance abuse and mental health coverage, gutting the Center for Disease Control, shortening the solvency of Medicare and reopening the prescription donut hole, eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood, Medicaid cuts that harm the elderly, disabled, and children. I am not impressed by a plan that by all objective measures makes things worse.

Dee Richards

Eagan