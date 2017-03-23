Superintendent Gothard a finalist for St. Paul job

Joe Gothard

Joe Gothard, superintendent of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, is one of three finalists for the superintendent’s job in St. Paul.

The other two finalists for the top job in Minnesota’s second-largest district are Cheryl Logan, chief academic support officer for the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, schools, and Orlando Ramos, regional superintendent of schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They were chosen from among 13 semifinalists, the St. Paul district announced Thursday. The district is seeking a permanent replacement for Valerie Silva, who left in July 2016. The vacancy drew 67 applicants. John Thein has served as interim superintendent.

Joining District 191 in July 2013, Gothard led a major overhaul of district schools. The VisionOne91 plan included building and technology levies voters approved in February 2015, a $52.5 million expansion of Burnsville High School and grade reconfigurations with K-five elementary schools, six-eight middle schools and a nine-12 high school.

Gothard came to District 191 from Madison, Wisconsin, where he was a teacher and administrator.

The finalists will visit St. Paul schools, meet staff and students and attend a community meeting on Wednesday, March 29. The following night the School Board will interview the finalists at a special board meeting.