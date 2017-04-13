Four finalists chosen for job of Lakeville superintendent

Lakeville Area Public Schools Board of Education members have selected four finalists for superintendent of schools.

They are:

Michael Baumann, executive director of business services, Lakeville Area Public Schools.

Jeffrey Holmberg, assistant superintendent, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

Roger Rindo, superintendent, Oconomowoc (Wisconsin) Area School District.

Ann Schultz, superintendent, Mosinee (Wisconsin) School District.

The candidates were selected from a pool of more than 40 applicants, which was narrowed to 11 semifinalists.

As part of the process, finalists will interview with administrators, union and nonaffiliated staff members, Chamber of Commerce members, city officials and the community on Friday, April 21. Parent and community meetings with the candidates will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastview Elementary School, 18060 Ipava Ave., Lakeville. Additional details may be found on the district website.

Candidates also will interview with Board of Education members starting at 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Crystal Lake Education Center media center, 16250 Ipava Ave., Lakeville.