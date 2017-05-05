Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

HOLYOKE AVENUE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Lakeville, Minnesota, hereby gives notice that sealed bids will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota, for construction of the Holyoke Avenue improvement project. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., local time, on Friday, June 2, 2017. The project involves resurfacing of the roadway section, sidewalk replacement and streetscape improvements. The majority of the work includes bituminous surface milling, sidewalk construction, concrete curb and gutter installation, landscape improvements and bituminous paving.

A full notice can by viewed by going to http://www.lakevillemn.gov and clicking on the Bid Requests link under the Doing Business menu dropdown at the top of the page. A full notice is also available at the Citys Central Maintenance Facility located at 7570 179th Street, Lakeville, Minnesota.

