Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

222ND STREET AND UTILITY

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CITY

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NO. 17-07

The City of Lakeville, Minnesota, hereby gives notice that sealed bids will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota, until 11:00 a.m., local time, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 for construction of the 222nd Street and Utility Improvement Project, City Improvement Project 17-07. The project involves roadway, storm sewer, watermain, and sanitary sewer construction.

Download the full notice at www.lakevillemn.gov and select Bid Request. A full notice may also be obtained at the Lakeville City Hall located at 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

May 5, 19, 2017

684020

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/05/684020-1.pdf