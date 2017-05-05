Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – PROACT, INC.

APPLICATION REQUEST

ProAct, Inc. of Eagan, MN. Hereby provides notice that it intends to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) for the following transportation equipment to serve persons with disabilities in the cities of Apple Valley, Lakeville, Burnsville, Farmington, Inver Grove Heights, Eagan, Rosemount, and South St. Paul, MN; (A) One (1) small bus (class 300) with 8 permanent seats and 2 non-permanent flip seats. (B) One (1) large bus (class 500) with 20 permanent seated positions and 4 non-permanent flip seats to accommodate individuals in wheelchairs. (C) One (1) large bus (class 500) with 20 permanent seated positions and 4 non-permanent flip seats to accommodate individuals in wheelchairs.

The deadline for submitting this application to MNDOT is June 30, 2017. Agencies that provide transportation services, who wish to request transportation services, coordinate transportation with our agency, or comment about this application should contact; Jane Snyder; [email protected] or 651.686.0405.

