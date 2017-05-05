Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ON STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTION PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the Parks and Natural Resources Commission of the City of Burnsville will meet at their regularly scheduled meeting in Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017, to hold a public hearing on the City of Burnsvilles Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP).

The Citys SWPPP is part of the requirements of a federal storm water permit program that is administered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The overall goal of the program is to reduce the amount of sediment and pollution that enters surface and ground waters.

The public meeting will include a presentation that summarizes the Citys draft annual report and highlights some of the required activities completed during the past year. Residents will be given an opportunity to provide written or oral comments on the Citys SWPPP. A copy of the City of Burnsvilles SWPPP will be available for review at Burnsville City Hall 100 Civic Center Parkway and on the Citys website http://www.burnsville.org/SWPPP. The City will consider all comments and make reasonable adjustments to the SWPPP as part of the final annual report that will be submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency by June 30, 2017.

For more information concerning this meeting, please contact Ryan Peterson at (952) 895-4459.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Macheal Collins

City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

May 5, 2017

684071