Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS FOR

Phase 2 Lady Bird Lane Improvements (18-105)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Burnsville will meet at their regularly scheduled Council meeting in Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, to consider the making of the following public improvements. The estimated cost of the said improvements is $1,100,000.

IMPROVEMENT NOS. TYPE OF IMPROVEMENTS ESTIMATED COST

18-105 Lady Bird Lane Street Improvements, Phase 2 $1,100,000

A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment, and a description of the methodology used to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels, will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting. The property proposed to be assessed for these improvements and/or improvements previously made benefiting the property is as follows: All parcels and tracts of land in the City of Burnsville, Dakota County, Minnesota abutting or adjacent to the following streets:

City Project No. 18-105 Lady Bird Lane Area

Lady Bird Lane from Dupont Avenue (southerly intersection) to 1,300 east and north of Dupont Avenue

In conducting said public hearing for making its decision on the proposed improvement, the City Council proposes to proceed under authority granted by Minn. Stat. 429.011 to 429.111.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Macheal Collins

City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

May 5, 12, 2017

684067

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/05/684067-1.pdf