Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville City Council, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on an application to vacate a portion of a sewer trunk line easement within Lot 1, Block 1, HEDBERG BURNSVILLE 3RD ADDITION.

All persons desiring to speak on this item are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact the City of Burnsville at (952) 895-4534.

Macheal Collins, City Clerk

City of Burnsville

May 5, 12, 2017

