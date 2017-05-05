Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on May 16, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, by the Burnsville City Council at the Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway, on the application of J & D Perrier Inc. d.b.a. Perrier Wines & Liquors for an Off-Sale Liquor License at 13720 Co Rd 11.

All persons desiring to be heard on this item will be heard at this time.

Tina Zink

City of Burnsville

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

May 5, 2017

