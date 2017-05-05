Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville City Council, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on an application to vacate that part of a 12 foot wide drainage and utility easement within Lots 16 and 17, Block 3, KRESTWOOD KNOLLS 2ND ADDITION.
All persons desiring to speak on this item are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact the City of Burnsville at (952) 895-4534.
Macheal Collins, City Clerk
City of Burnsville
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
May 5, 12, 2017
683889
http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/05/683889-1.pdf