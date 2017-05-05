Postponement – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated Declaration of Birnamwood Homes, Common Interest Community No. 170, Dakota County, Minnesota, recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for Dakota County, Minnesota (the Recorder), as Document No. 1377559, as amended by Document No. 2458732 recorded in said office (said Document Nos. 1377559 and 2458732 are collectively referred to herein as the Declaration), and the Amended and Restated By-Laws, as amended (collectively the By-Laws), of Birnamwood Homes Association (the Association), a Minnesota nonprofit corporation. Said default creates a lien in favor of the Association and against the property described herein.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 3, Block 1, Birnamwood Plat No. 5, Dakota County, Minnesota*, (*also known as Lot 3, Block 1, Birnamwood Plat No. 5, CIC No. 170, Dakota County, Minnesota).

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 97 Birnamwood Drive, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF PROPERTY:

02-14004-01-030.

LIENEES: Brad Robinson and Laura Robinson (collectively the Lienees), who are the owners of said property.

LIENOR: Birnamwood Homes Association.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE TO THE ASSOCIATION ON THE LIEN DESCRIBED HEREIN, ON THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $30,059.23 (the Lien Amount) (as limited by Minnesota Statutes Section 515B.3-116(d)).

The Lien Amount includes unpaid annual assessment installments, unpaid late fees, unpaid insurance premium assessments, an unpaid repair-related assessment, and unpaid attorneys fees and costs of collection incurred by the Association, all as assessed to and levied against said property by the Association pursuant to the Declaration, the By-Laws, and/or Minnesota Statutes Chapter 515B (Chapter 515B). Pursuant to Chapter 515B and the Declaration, said unpaid amounts create a lien in favor of the Association against said property.

Pursuant to the Declaration, the By-Laws, and/or Chapter 515B, the Lienees are financially obligated to pay to the Association (i) the portion of the Lien Amount that was not discharged in the chapter 7 bankruptcy case filed by the Lienees in U.S. Bankruptcy Court (District of Minnesota) Case No. 16-32542 (the Bankruptcy), and (ii) all unpaid assessments and/or installments thereof, unpaid late fees, unpaid costs of collection and foreclosure, and unpaid attorneys fees incurred by the Association in collection of the Lien Amount and in foreclosure of the Associations lien against said property, and all other unpaid amounts, which the Association assesses to and levies against said property from and after the date of this Notice, which additional unpaid amounts are part of said lien and are subject to this foreclosure.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING OF LIEN: The Lien Statement in favor of the Association (and evidencing said lien) is dated November 12, 2014, and was recorded in the Recorders office on November 26, 2014, as Document No. 3040563, which Lien Statement was amended and restated by that certain Amended and Restated Lien Statement, dated December 4, 2014, and recorded in said office on December 12, 2014, as Document No. 3042706, and was further amended and restated by that certain Second Amended and Restated Lien Statement, dated February 14, 2015, and recorded in said office on February 18, 2015, as Document No. 3052953.

All pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with by the Association. An execution upon the judgment rendered in an action to recover a part of the Lien Amount has been returned unsatisfied. There are no other actions or proceedings instituted at law by the Association to recover the Lien Amount or any part thereof. The Lienees have not been released from their personal obligation to pay the Lien Amount.

Pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Lienees in taking title to said property, as provided in the Declaration and Chapter 515B, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the Sheriff of Dakota County, Minnesota, at the office of the Dakota County Sheriff, 1580 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota 55033, on February 22, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount of the Associations lien against said property for all unpaid annual assessment installments (as may be accelerated by the Association), unpaid insurance premium assessments, an unpaid repair-related assessment, unpaid late fees, unpaid costs of collection and foreclosure, unpaid attorneys fees, and all other unpaid amounts, assessed to and levied against said property by the Association through the date of said sale.

TIME ALLOWED BY LAW TO REDEEM: Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 580.07, Subdivision 2(b), the Lienees, their personal representatives or assigns, have the right to redeem said property within five weeks after said sale.

The Lienees must vacate said property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2017 (or the next business day if March 29, 2017, falls on a legal holiday), if said lien is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.30, or if said property is not redeemed under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.23 (but subject to Minnesota Statutes Section 580.07, Subdivision 2(b)), or if said redemption period is not further reduced under Minnesota law.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE LIENEES, OR THE LIENEES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE LIENED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 29, 2016

BIRNAMWOOD HOMES

ASSOCIATION

Lienor

FELHABER LARSON

By:

Fredrick R. Krietzman

Attorney Registration No. 211473

Attorneys for Lienor

220 South 6th Street, Suite 2200

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

(612) 373-8418

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 6, 13, 20, 27,

February 3, 10, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

The foregoing assessment lien foreclosure sale that was scheduled to be held on February 22, 2017, is postponed to May 3, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the office of the Dakota County Sheriff, 1580 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota 55033. The Lienees set forth in the above Notice of Assessment Lien Foreclosure Sale (the Notice), Brad Robinson and Laura Robinson, must vacate the property referred to in the Notice at 11:59 p.m., on June 7, 2017 (or the next business day if June 7, 2017, falls on a legal holiday), if said sheriffs sale is not further postponed, or if the lien referred to in the Notice is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.30, or if said property is not redeemed under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.23 (but subject to Minnesota Statutes Section 580.07 Subdivision 2(b)), or if the redemption period is not reduced under Minnesota Statutes Section 582.032.

Dated: February 22, 2017 BIRNAMWOOD HOMES ASSOCIATION

Lienor

FELHABER LARSON

By: /s/ Fredrick R. Krietzman

Fredrick R. Krietzman

Attorney Registration No. 211473

Attorneys for Lienor

220 South 6th Street, Suite 2200

Minneapolis, MN 55402

(612) 373-8418

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

March 3, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

The foregoing assessment lien foreclosure sale that was scheduled to be held on May 3, 2017, is postponed to June 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the office of the Dakota County Sheriff, 1580 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota 55033. The Lienees set forth in the above Notice of Assessment Lien Foreclosure Sale (the Notice), Brad Robinson and Laura Robinson, must vacate the property referred to in the Notice at 11:59 p.m., on July 28, 2017 (or the next business day if July 28, 2017, falls on a legal holiday), if said sheriffs sale is not further postponed, or if the lien referred to in the Notice is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.30, or if said property is not redeemed under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.23 (but subject to Minnesota Statutes Section 580.07 Subdivision 2(b)), or if the redemption period is not reduced under Minnesota Statutes Section 582.032.

Dated: May 2, 2017

Birnamwood Homes Association

Lienor

FELHABER LARSON

By: /s/ Fredrick R. Krietzman Fredrick R. Krietzman

Attorney Registration No. 211473

Attorneys for Lienor

220 South 6th Street, Suite 2200

Minneapolis, MN 55402

(612) 373-8418

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

May 5, 2017

684652