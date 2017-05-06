Apple Valley Scouting breakfast raises over $15,000

The annual Mathias “Math” Fischer Memorial Scouting Breakfast on April 25 raised over $15,000.

Jim Friend, vice president of Anchor Bank and co-chair of the fundraiser with Liza Robson of AVR Inc., reported that the event at Valleywood Golf Course was the most successful ever.

Over 70 supporters of scouting including scout leaders and special guests attended the breakfast. A number of community supporters were unable to attend due to conflicts and will be sending donations. In 2016, the memorial breakfast raised $10,000.

The annual scouting breakfast has been held for over 30 years. In its early history, the breakfast was held at the roller skating rink in Apple Valley where Ace Hardware is now located. Until his passing a number of years ago, Math Fischer supported the annual Boy Scout fundraiser.

Math’s daughter, Lisa Robson, and son, Peter Fischer, of AVR Inc., have continued the breakfast in honor of their father.

Breakfast chairs were Friend and Robson. Committee members included Fischer, Bob Hanna, Jon Rechtzigel, William Tschohl, Thomas Robak and Jason Zienty.

Numerous Scout leaders and Scouts from Troop 205 attended the breakfast. The Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance. Two Eagle Scouts from Apple Valley presented their stories talking about what scouting has meant to them.

Apple Valley High School student Kyle Bergevin is one of four finalists for Eagle Scout of the Year. David Engel, an Apple Valley police officer, talked about all he learned from scouting and how he learned to be a responsible person.

Guest speaker was Police Chief Jon Rechtzigel, who has spent his entire career of 30 years with the Apple Valley Police Department. His talk was about “Engaging Our Youth.” In 30 years as a police officer, the chief said he has never put the bracelets on an Eagle Scout.

Two former Apple Valley mayors, Mike Garrison and Will Branning, were in attendance with their strong support of the scouting program. Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland was not able to attend but sent her best wishes. City Manager Tom Lawell and Council Member Clint Hooppaw also attended.

Other special guests included ISD 196 Superintendent Jane Berenz; Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce President Ed Kearney; Bill Gray, president of Uponor, and Uponor employees Erin Woodward, Ingrid Mattson and Tanya Ruszszyk; state Sen. Greg Clausen; AV Rotary Club President Jarilyn Hamlin; Chris Gulbrandson, president of Apple Autos; Dick Ames, Ames Construction; and David Hanson, past-district chair, Chief Blackdog District.

If you would like to support the Boy Scouts of America, Northern Star Council, contact Jim Friend at 952-8008-8054 or [email protected] or William H. Tschohl at 952-432-4615 or [email protected].