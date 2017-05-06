Waiting lists to close for CDA rental housing programs

Due to long wait times, the Dakota County Community Development Agency will be closing the following rental housing waiting lists effective 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

• Senior Housing Program – affordable rental housing for seniors age 55 and older.

• Workforce Housing Program – affordable rental housing for families with children under the age of 18.

• Scattered Site Public Housing Program – affordable rental housing for families with children under the age of 18.

• Colleen Loney Manor – affordable rental housing for seniors age 62 and older, handicapped or disabled households, near elderly (50-plus), and single person households.

The CDA anticipates the waiting lists will remain closed for at least one year.

Preference is given to applicants who live, work, are hired to work or go to school full-time in Dakota County.

Senior housing applicants can qualify for preference if they have an immediate family member living in Dakota County. Income limits for each program can be found on the CDA’s website at www.dakotacda.org.

How to apply

Senior Housing Program and Colleen Loney Manor applicants can call 651-675-4440 to request an application by mail or can complete an application in person at the CDA’s office located at 1228 Town Centre Drive, Eagan.

Workforce Housing Program and Public Housing Program applicants must complete the application in person at the CDA’s office, 1228 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional information, visit www.dakotacda.org or call 651-675-4400.