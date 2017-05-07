261 Fearless Club Twin Cities, an all-women running club, was recently launched as part of the global nonprofit 261 Fearless Inc., which was started by trailblazing runner Katherine Switzer. The club meets every week for non-competitive training that places emphasis on community and fun.

Switzer is best known for her participation in the 1967 Boston Marathon, as the first woman to officially enter the male-only race and forcefully defend the bib, number 261, from an angry race director trying to rip it off her shirt and expel her from the race. Fifty years later, Switzer successfully completed the 2017 Boston Marathon commemorating her initial entry into the race. She empowers women globally through the participation in 261 Fearless Clubs.

261Fearless Club Twin Cities meets 6-7 p.m. Sundays at Mi5 Fitness, 16320 Kenrick Loop, Lakeville. No running experience is required. The first two runs are free and membership enrollment is ongoing. Scholarships for yearly dues are available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/261fearlessclubtc/ for more information or contact [email protected] with questions.