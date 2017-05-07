Dakota County residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronics at a free drop-off event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Lakeville Central Maintenance Facility, 7570 179th St. W.

Items that will be accepted from Dakota County residents include: paint, fluorescent bulbs, fertilizers, pesticides, rechargeable batteries, solvents, gasoline and oil. TVs and monitors have a $10 fee, but all other electronics like printers, laptops, hard drives, and vacuums will be collected for free. No medicine, sharps, yard, business or farm waste will be accepted.

Those unable to participate in the May 6 event can stop by The Recycling Zone in Eagan for convenient household hazardous waste and electronic recycling.

For more information or to see a complete list of accepted items, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “one-day collections.”