Master gardener plant sale is May 13

The Dakota County Master Gardener plant sale will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, in the Horticultural Building at the Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W., Farmington.

This year’s sale will again include heirloom tomatoes, sun and shade perennials, grasses, ground covers, vegetables and herbs grown primarily in the gardens of Dakota Master Gardeners.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and provide garden advice. Purchases can be made with cash, check or credit card. For faster checkout, consider bringing a cart or wagon.

Visit www.dakotamastergardeners.org for a list of plants for sale and additional information about programs offered by the Master Gardeners in Dakota County.