Eleanor Orcellia Gehlhar (nee Norton)

Eleanor Orcellia Gehlhar née Norton, age 90 of Lakeville, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 11AM with visitation from 9:30-11AM, both at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 14085 Pike Lake Trail NE, Prior Lake. Eleanor will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

On September 14, 1926 in Dundee, MN, parents Floyd and Martha Norton celebrated the birth of their daughter, Eleanor Orcellia Norton. Along with her five brothers and three sisters, Eleanor was raised in Minnesota. She attended school in Villard, MN and graduated in 1944.

During her freshman year of high school, Eleanor was introduced to a senior, Leonard Gehlhar. After turning on the charm, Leonard eventually won Eleanor’s heart. The young couple exchanged wedding vows on June 25, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Villard, MN. This union was blessed with nearly 71 years of marriage.

After working briefly with Sears and Roebuck, Eleanor committed herself to her greatest passion in life—her family. Eleanor was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Serving as a den mother, Girl Scout leader, and Camp Fire Leader, Eleanor enjoyed time camping, fishing, golfing, and sharing her talents. She was skilled at sewing, crocheting, and entertaining. With much success, Eleanor explored numerous activities – painting, cake decorating, refinishing furniture, candy making, and crafting.

Eleanor devoted significant time to her church and community. For many years, Eleanor helped with Meals on Wheels. She also served on several church committees and organizations. Eleanor remained true to her faith all her life.

Left to honor Eleanor’s life and legacy are her children, Larry (Nan) Gehlhar, Stephen Gehlhar, Lonna (Rick) Possehl, Sandra (John) Barrett, Mary (Mark) Kiernan; grandchildren, Michael, Molly (Chris), Kathleen (Jason) Theresa (Tom), Jennifer, Rebecca (Travis), Jessica (Ivor), Eric (Katie), Asher, Evan, Orcellia, Alistair, and Beatrice; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Aiden, Megan, Carlin, Gianna, Gavin, Keaton, Quinn, and another on the way; sisters, Elva and Dolores; other loving relatives and devoted friends.

Eleanor is reunited in heaven with her husband, Leonard; parents; her five brothers, Marion, Dale, Ervin, Donald, Kenneth, and her sister, Agnes.

The Gehlhar family is proudly served and cared for by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation.