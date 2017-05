A 27-year-old Burnsville man was killed May 5 in a forklift accident at the Burnsville Menards store, 2700 E. Highway 13.

Alec Michael Saunders died shortly before 9 a.m. of blunt-force chest injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. He died after being taken to the emergency room at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The medical examiner, Burnsville police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.