Eagan man dies in motorcycle crash

A 43-year-old Eagan man died at about 1 a.m. Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving went out of its lane on Highway 61 north of Hastings and crashed into a vehicle traveling the other direction, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Joe Neal Hansmeier, who was taken from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. He was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson southbound when it crossed over the centerline in Denmark Township south of Highway 10, according to the State Patrol report.

Rachel Marie Dickson, 22, of Cottage Grove was the driver of the other vehicle, a 2013 Kia OLX. The airbag deployed in the vehicle and she suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was not taken in for treatment.

Road conditions at the time of crash were described as dry.

The Hastings Star Gazette reported the bridge over the Mississippi River north of Hastings was closed to northbound traffic for about five hours while the investigation was conducted.