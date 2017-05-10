Arts briefs for the week of May 12

Elvis, Roy Orbison tribute

The Kings of Heartbreak Hotel, an Elvis and Roy Orbison tribute band, is set to perform 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

Tickets for the show presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council are $18 and are available at www.rosemountarts.com; advance purchase of tickets is recommended. The Steeple Center is at 14375 S. Robert Trail.

Sensory-friendly movie

Paragon Odyssey 15 Theater in Burnsville will offer a sensory-friendly showing of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, for children with autism or other special needs and their families.

The theater’s lights will be up and the sound will be down. Attendees will be able to move around freely.

Tickets can be purchased at paragontheaters.com. For more information, call 952-892-3456.

Trivia at Bald Man Brewing

Bar quiz Trivia Mafia is now featured 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Bald Man Brewing Company, 202 Silver Bell Road, Suite 28, Eagan.

The free trivia events last about an hour and a half. Information: 651-600-3164.