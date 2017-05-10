Arts Calendar for the week of May 12

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: [email protected].

Auditions

Children’s Castle Theater will hold auditions for new and experienced actors age 5 to adult for its summer production of “King Arthur and Princess Arthena” 6 p.m. May 15-16 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. The non-musical production centers around the adventures of a young King Arthur – leading up to the moment where he pulls the sword Excalibur out of a stone. More information is at www.childrenscastletheater.org.

Dance

“Coppélia Nouveau,” presented by Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, 7 p.m. May 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 13-14, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $18-$36 at the box office, 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.

Danceworks 2017 – “Time After Time,” presented by Apple Valley High School, 7 p.m. May 18-20, Apple Valley High School Theater. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students at http://seatyourself.biz/avhs and at the box office one hour prior to performances.

Modern Dance Company performance by Rosemount High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 19. Information: 651-423-7501.

Spring dance show by Eastview High School, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. Information: 952-431-8900.

Events

Fifty Shades of Men “Cuffs ’n Collars” The Show, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. May 12-13, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $25. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Taste of Lakeville, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Lakeville Area Arts Center. Information: TasteofLakeville.org.

LFA 12 – Neumann vs. Madrid, 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets start at $35. Information: mysticlake.com.

Exhibits

The Rosemount Area Arts Council is hosting a reception for the works of the Rev. Paul Kammen (photography) and Erica Johnson (abstract Impressionism), both local artists, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the gallery in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Artist talks. Refreshments. Free and open to the public. Their works will be on exhibit through June.

Music

The Big Bang Concert by Lakeville South High School Percussion, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, LSHS auditorium. A show-style concert complete with percussive musical works, theatrical skits, and an Experimentation Station. Suggested donation: $5 adults, $2 students.

Girls and Guitars, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, BlueNose Coffee, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington. Free. Information: Facebook.com/BlueNoseCoffee.

Spring pops concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Lakeville South High School. Information: 952-232-3300.

Encore concert, 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, Lakeville South High School. Information: 952-232-3300.

Elvis/Roy Orbison tribute, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Tickets: $18 at www.rosemountarts.com.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $35-$60. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Velvet Tones spring concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road. Free. Information: www.velvettones.org.

Theater

“Hairspray: The Broadway Musical,” presented by Burnsville High School, 7 p.m. May 11-13, 18-20; 3 p.m. May 14, Mraz Center for the Performing Arts, Burnsville High School. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 students. Information: 952-707-2100.

“Mom! The Musical,” presented by Chameleon Theatre Circle, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 13-14, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Blvd., Burnsville. Tickets: $25 adults, $22 students and senior citizens at the box office, Ticketmaster.com and 800-982-8787.

“Sister Act,” presented by The Play’s The Thing Productions, 7:30 p.m. May 12-13, 19-20, and 2 p.m. May 14 and 21, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Tickets: $15. Information: LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com.

Workshops/classes/other

“Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” begins May 16 with auditions at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage. Rehearsals run May 24-June 29 with performances June 29-July 2 on the Mraz Center stage at Burnsville High School. All who register at ISD 191.org, K-5 Youth programs are in the show. Open to ages 6-18. Information: www.theplaysthethingproductions.com.

“Cyrano de Burgershack: A Pop Musical” begins July 1 with auditions at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage. Rehearsals are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 11-Aug. 10 with performances on the Mraz Center stage at Burnsville High School and two performances at Caponi Art Park in Eagan. All who register at ISD 191.org, K-5, Youth programs are in the show. Open to ages 11-18. Information: www.theplaysthethingproductions.com.

Coffee and Canvas classes run 9-11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month (May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24) at BlueNose Coffee, 20700 Chippendale Ave. W., Farmington. Cost: $36. Different theme each month. Sign up in store or online at www.tracygiza.com.

Watch Me Draw summer camps at the studio, 20908 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, are open for registration at www.WatchMeDraw.net or 952-469-1234.

Yoga wind down class is the first Thursday of the month at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Information: www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

“Flemish and Renaissance Oil Painting Method,” 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, River Ridge Arts School, Burnsville. Six weeks of comprehensive study of oil painting for students of all levels. Information/registration: Dan Petrov at 763-843-2734 or www.danpetrovart.com.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

Line dance lessons, 1:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Apple Valley American Legion, 14521 Granada Drive. Information: Marilyn at 651-463-7833.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.