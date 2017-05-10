AVHS Rocket Team headed to national finals

AVHS Rocket Team members are, from left, David Wright, Kyle Lundberg, Thor Oase and Austin Torkelson. (Photo by Andrew Miller)

It’s launch time, on a national stage, for Apple Valley High School’s Rocket Team.

The team has qualified for the Team America Rocketry Challenge’s National Finals Fly-Off, which will be held May 13 in Virginia.

The team’s four members — Kyle Lundberg, Thor Oase, Austin Torkelson and David Wright — have been meeting weekly since the beginning of the school year to design, build and test launch their rocket.

The team earned a spot at nationals with successful qualifying launches this spring. They’ve received help from Rocket Team advisor Erin Adams, a chemistry teacher at the school, and team mentor Neil Michels, a retired AVHS physics and chemistry teacher who was the team’s advisor prior to retirement.

For the qualifying launches, which were conducted in a field outside the high school and monitored by an official with Team America Rocketry Challenge, they needed to launch their rocket to a height of 775 feet, and have it return to Earth in under a minute with a hen’s egg, stashed inside the rocket, unharmed.

The AVHS team was among 100 teams, from a field of about 800 nationwide, whose scores qualified them for nationals.

The Team America Rocketry Challenge was created in 2002 as a one-time celebration of the Centennial of Flight, but by popular demand became an annual program sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association and the National Association of Rocketry.

The program is the world’s largest student rocket contest and aims to build a stronger U.S. workforce in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

“Through rocketry, students learn the importance of dedication, team work, and especially resilience,” Adams said. “They use the engineering-design process which incorporates researching, designing, building and testing, and redesigning to improve the rocket’s performance.

“This epitomizes the habits of mind that form the basis for STEM education at AVHS, as well as exposes students to real-world application of science, technology, engineering and math.”

As for the upcoming national competition, AVHS team members are optimistic about their prospects.

“We’re going to prep it the way we’ve always had, the way we’ve had success, and we’ll see how things go,” said Lundberg, a 12th grader. “Once you push the launch button, everything is quite literally up in the air.”

The AVHS Rocket Team is seeking donations to help offset their travel expenses for the national finals. Those wishing to contribute can go to www.gofundme.com/avhs-rocket-team-nationals.